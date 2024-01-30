98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

George Birge takes “Mind on You” to ‘Jimmy Fallon’

January 30, 2024 12:00PM CST
Courtesy of RECORDS Nashville

George Birge appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 29 to perform “Mind on You.”

Clad in a Tecovas trucker hat, blue shirt and black jeans, George performed his first hit, which topped the country charts earlier in January.

“Two days in NYC, @jimmyfallon couldn’t have been cooler, huge thank you to @fallontonight for making this Texas boy feel at home in the big apple,” George captions his Instagram carousel, which features monochrome photos of him backstage at the late-night talk show.

You can find “Mind on You” on George’s debut album, George Birge: Mind On You

Coming up, George will open for Parker McCollum on select dates of his Burn It Down Tour. For tickets, head to georgebirge.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

