George Birge introduces “Mind on You” to “wider audience” with new remix

December 15, 2023 12:50PM CST
Dustin Haney/Courtesy of RECORDS Nashville

George Birge has tapped country newcomer Kidd G and rapper charlieonnafriday for a “Mind on You” remix.

Out now, the fresh rendition opens with George in the first verse, before charlieonnafriday arrives in the second verse and joins Kidd G in the bridge.

“I’ve been a fan of charlieonnafriday and Kidd G for a while now. I knew I wanted to do a new version of ‘Mind On You’ with some features to give it a new life and get it heard by a wider audience, and I thought they would be the perfect fit,” says George, who co-wrote his song with Jaron BoyerMichael Tyler and Colt Ford.

“My jaw was on the floor when I got their verses back, they both blew it out of the water and I can’t wait for the world to hear it,” he adds.

“Mind on You” is the second single off George’s debut album, George Birge: Mind On You, which arrived in May. It’s currently #4 and rising the country charts.

Coming up, George will open for Parker McCollum on his Burn It Down Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to George’s website.

