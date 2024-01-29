98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

George Birge has his “Mind On” album #2

January 29, 2024 12:15PM CST
Share
Disney/Scott Kirkland

George Birge is currently working on his sophomore album, the follow-up to George Birge: Mind On You.

The Texas native recently shared with fans photos of him in the recording studio, offering them a little glimpse into his next music chapter.

“Started makin a record today,” George captioned his Instagram carousel, which featured photos of him in a recording booth, behind a recording mixer and with studio musicians and his crew. George also teased an instrumental snippet of an unreleased song, “Okay Breakin’ Up.”

George recently notched his first career #1 with “Mind on You.”

Coming up, George will hit the road to open for Parker McCollum on select dates of his Burn It Down Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to georgebirge.com. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Scenery and Images Make Us Crave THIS
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
5

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'

Recent Posts