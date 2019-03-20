Geno Brien to Leave Midday Show, Spend More Time With Family

After 8 years, longtime midday host Geno Brien will be stepping down as host of the 10am-2pm show on WCCQ. Geno explained his decision, “I have decided to spend more time with family. I have an opportunity to devote more to my wife and daughter, as well as my mother and extended family. I have been with the station for 8 wonderful years. I have pushed boundaries, stepped on toes, incited debate and engaged this wonderful community and audience for two decades. I may be leaving the mid-days. But luckily, the powers that be have offered me a regular stint on the weekends. So I can still stay connected, and still be part of this, simply put, groovy community. ”

Geno will still be entertaining us on Saturday afternoons. His last day as host of the midday show will be this Friday March 22nd.