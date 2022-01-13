Generation X’s “cool” cred has been bleeding out for YEARS now, and this is probably the last nail in the coffin

Gen X is now old enough to get their own museum.
In October, the Illinois State Museum in Springfield will open an exhibition called “Growing Up X,” and it’ll be dedicated to “the last generation to have had an analog childhood.” You know, cassettes, VHS tapes, and landline phones.
There aren’t any further details on the exhibit, but Generation Xers are invited to complete an online survey about their experiences growing up . . . and to loan the exhibition items from that era. So go dig out your old Trapper Keepers.