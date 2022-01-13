      Weather Alert

Generation X’s “cool” cred has been bleeding out for YEARS now, and this is probably the last nail in the coffin

Jan 13, 2022 @ 8:14am

Gen X is now old enough to get their own museum.

In October, the Illinois State Museum in Springfield will open an exhibition called “Growing Up X,” and it’ll be dedicated to “the last generation to have had an analog childhood.”  You know, cassettes, VHS tapes, and landline phones.

There aren’t any further details on the exhibit, but Generation Xers are invited to complete an online survey about their experiences growing up . . . and to loan the exhibition items from that era.  So go dig out your old Trapper Keepers.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Losing Pandemic Pounds is Easier - If You Do It This Way...
Win a PAIR of Tickets to see Kane Brown!
You will soon be able to get Antiviral COVID-19 Pills
Tenille Arts Fulfilled a Superfan Moment by Appearing On The Kelly Clarkson Show
Win Jessie James Decker Tickets
Connect With Us Listen To Us On