Gender Reveal Lasagna with pink or blue cheese is real!

An Italian restaurant chain is serving up a creative way for expecting parents to reveal the gender of their babies. Villa Italian Kitchen in Morristown, New Jersey, is now offering Gender Reveal Lasagna. When the soon-to-be parents cut into the lasagna they’ll see either pink or blue dyed cheese. The party package also includes garlic rolls and salad, and will run customers 140-dollars. Villa Italian Kitchen promises that it will be a “delicious memory for new parents to cherish forever.”