GARZE, CHINA – DECEMBER 14: A meteor of Geminid meteor shower streaks over radio telescopes at Daocheng County in the early morning on December 14, 2021 in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province of China. (Photo by He Haiyang/VCG via Getty Images)

The Geminid Meteor Shower will be visible this week – and astronomers say it’ll be quite the show this year.

The annual shower will peak Wednesday night, with up to 120 meteors per hour.

Because it coincides with a New Moon, this year’s shower will be even easier to spot.

