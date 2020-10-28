Gavin Rossdale, Lzzy Hale, Bishop Briggs & more to judge new music competition show, 'No Cover'
Courtesy Hit ParaderBush‘s Gavin Rossdale, Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale and Bishop Briggs are among the judges for No Cover, an upcoming music competition show searching for “the world’s next greatest unsigned original artist.”
As the show’s title suggests, No Cover will focus on unknown bands performing original songs. The winner will earn a recording contract with Sumerian Records and a “high-profile” slot at a festival produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, the company behind Aftershock, Welcome to Rockville and Epicenter.
Other judges include Alice Cooper and prog-metal guitarist Tobin Abasi. Kellin Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens will co-host alongside radio personality Caity Babs.
“I’m thrilled to be part of No Cover — what a talented panel of artists to be collaborating with,” says Rossdale. “We’ve seen the shows singing the hits — finally the chance to find a real band with their own sound and their own vision. I hope we catapult some great artists into the spotlight.”
No Cover will film at the iconic Troubadour club in Los Angeles. It’s presented by Hit Parader, a TV/film and live event production studio formed out of the defunct rock magazine of the same name.
By the way, if you are or know someone in a band, you can apply to be on No Cover now at NoCoverShow.com/apply.
By Josh Johnson
