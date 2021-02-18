Gas Prices Will Jump Now – Thanks To Winter Storm
Refuel the car
Gas prices are expected to spike 10 to 20 cents, per gallon, in the next few days after a winter blast knocked out about a dozen refineries in Texas.
Regular unleaded gas averaged $2.54 a gallon nationally on Wednesday, up two cents from the previous day, according to AAA.
The storm has also disrupted package deliveries to customers across the country and product shipments to retailers — possibly leading to shortages of some items on shelves.
Some experts say prices could creep up to around $3.00 per gallon, by summer.