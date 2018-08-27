Gas Prices Going Up just in time for Labor Day Weekend

If you haven’t filled your tank yet, do it now! Motor club AAA says vacation gas demand could cause a brief jump in gas prices. A briefing from AAA released Friday (August 24th) reads, “Tepid demand alongside growing domestic stocks of gasoline, which increased 1.2 million barrels last week, could cause pump prices to dip slightly in the run-up to Labor Day. However, demand is expected to spike around the holiday, leading to a likely, but brief price jump, as drivers take to the nation’s roads one last time before fall arrives.” For comparison, from August 28th to September 4th last year, the average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas increased 12 percent. AAA reported the national average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $2.84 on Friday (August 24th.) Here’s more from UPI.

Many stations have already raised prices but you can find the lowest gas prices in your area here from Gas Buddy