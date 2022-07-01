      Weather Alert

Gas Prices Force Americans To Change Travel Plans

Jul 1, 2022 @ 6:08pm
At the gas station.

One of the biggest travel weekends of the summer kicks off today – but many Americans will be staying home to save money.

While gas prices have eased up a bit in recent days, fuel is still expensive enough that some families are skipping their summer road trip.

The current national average for a gallon of gas is $4.84 – though some gas station chains such as Sheetz or Buc-ee’s are offering cheaper gas for 4th of July weekend.

Are you taking a summer road trip? What other ways has inflation changed your spending habits?

