Gas Prices Force Americans To Change Travel Plans

One of the biggest travel weekends of the summer kicks off today – but many Americans will be staying home to save money.
While gas prices have eased up a bit in recent days, fuel is still expensive enough that some families are skipping their summer road trip.
The current national average for a gallon of gas is $4.84 – though some gas station chains such as Sheetz or Buc-ee’s are offering cheaper gas for 4th of July weekend.
Are you taking a summer road trip? What other ways has inflation changed your spending habits?