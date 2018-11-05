Gas Prices Dropping Heading into November

Just like fall temperatures, gas prices across Illinois and Indiana are dropping with drivers paying less than they did a month ago. Illinois drivers are paying on average $2.78 for an unleaded gallon of gasoline, a decrease from $2.94 a month ago, and up only $.08 from a year ago. Indiana drivers are paying on average $2.65, which is down nearly $.30 from a month ago and also $.06 lower than prices a year ago. The national average is $2.78.

“Motorists in Illinois and northern Indiana are finally starting to see prices cool off after high prices this fall,” said Beth Mosher, director of public affairs for AAA. “But we could see gas prices start to increase again based on the November 5 Iran sanctions and effects from the mid-term elections.”

In October in Illinois, gas prices averaged $2.88, which was down $.02 from September and $.37 higher than the average a year ago. In, northern Indiana, gas prices averaged $2.77 in October, which was down $.10 from September and $.34 higher than last year’s average.

In DuPage County, Ill., self-serve regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.84, which was down $.10 from last month and $.28 higher than last year.

In Kane County, Ill., self-serve regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.84, which was $.08 lower than last month and $.30 higher compared to last year.

In Will County, Ill., self-serve regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.82, which was down $.11 from last month and $.29 higher than last year.