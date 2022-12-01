Gas Prices Could Drop Below $3 by Christmas
December 1, 2022 4:08PM CST
At the gas station.
We may be getting a Christmas miracle at the pumps.
According to price tracker Gas Buddy, gas prices could drop below $3 by Christmas.
“It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump,” says Patrick De Haan, Gas Buddy’s head of petroleum analysis.
On Wednesday, AAA put the U.S. average per gallon at $3.49.