At the gas station.

We may be getting a Christmas miracle at the pumps.

According to price tracker Gas Buddy, gas prices could drop below $3 by Christmas.

“It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump,” says Patrick De Haan, Gas Buddy’s head of petroleum analysis.

On Wednesday, AAA put the U.S. average per gallon at $3.49.