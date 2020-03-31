Gas Prices at 4-Year Low, But Nobody’s Pumping
For Americans who need to get out and about in the midst of a near-national lockdown, here’s a bit of good news: Gas prices are at a four-year low, with the national average at about $2 a gallon. The AP reports that some stations have even been charging under a dollar per gallon, although deep discounts hardly means petroleum is flying out of the pump.
“For most Americans who are home practicing social distancing and not driving to work or taking their children to school, you are only filling up maybe once a week, maybe every couple of weeks,” said Jeanette Casselano, a spokeswoman for the AAA auto club. “You are not reaping the benefits.”