GARY LEVOX SURPRISES ASHLEY COOKE
September 28, 2022 10:52AM CDT
(Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
Ashley shared a video of the former Rascal Flatts lead singer’s message along with her reaction to the the news on social media writing, “I can’t believe this moment…I get to step into the circle at the grand ole opry. this legendary place is country music’s home and getting to make my debut on a night @garylevox is performing, one of my childhood heroes/reasons I fell in love with this genre in the first place.. I don’t even have the words. see you october 26, @opry.”
Ashley recently released her latest single, “Back In The Saddle.”
She is currently out on Cole Swindell’s Back Down To The Bar Tour.
