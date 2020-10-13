Gary Clark Jr. featured on new Stevie Wonder track, “Where Is Our Love Song”
Gary Clark Jr. guests on a new song from the iconic Stevie Wonder.
The track is called “Where Is Our Love Song,” and is one of two new tunes the “Superstition” singer dropped Tuesday. The other is titled “Can’t Put It In The Hands of Fate,” which features hip hop artists Rapsody, Cordae, Chika and Busta Rhymes.
“In these times, we are hearing the most poignant wake-up calls and cries for this nation and the world to, please, heed our need for love, peace and unity,” Wonder says of the two songs.
Proceeds from “Where Is Our Love Song” will be donated to Feeding America.
Clark released his latest album, This Land, in 2019.
By Josh Johnson
