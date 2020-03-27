Gary Allan Show @ Rialto Theater Rescheduled for September
Gary Allan Show Rescheduled for September
The VenuWorks-managed Rialto Square Theatre announced today that Gary Allan has been rescheduled to Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 7:30pm.
Please see the note from Gary Allan’s team: Thank you all for your patience and understanding as we navigate through rescheduling Gary Allan’s upcoming shows. Tickets for the original date on April 9th, and the first rescheduled date of May 28th, will be honored for the new date of Sept.
20th, so please hang on to your ticket. If you have any questions regarding the show or refund, please contact the Rialto Square Theatre box office and/or point of purchase. If you are unable to attend on Sept. 20th, refunds are available via point of purchase. We thank you for your patience and most definitely look forward to seeing you out on the road just as soon as we are told it is safe to resume touring.
About Gary Allan With the allure of a modern-day outlaw, Gary Allan has won over fans, peers and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances. While becoming a force on the country music scene, Allan has remained true to his artistic voice each step of the way. Allan re-signed with Universal Music Group Nashville in 2016, the label home for the entirety of his twenty plus year career. He is currently finishing up work for his upcoming EMI Nashville release. His last album, SET YOU FREE, topped the Billboard 200 (Pop Chart), a career first for Allan. The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart (for the fourth time in a row), and produced his fifth #1 country radio chart topper with “Every Storm Runs Out Of Rain.” The California native released his first album, Used Heart for Sale, in 1996 and since then has released eight additional studio albums selling over 8 million albums, been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums, and been certified gold five times. Allan has five #1 hits at country radio, fourteen Top 10 hits to his credit and amassed over 2.1 billion total streams. He’s described as “dark and dreamy” in Entertainment Weekly, “soulful and rough around the edges” in Playboy and deemed a “maverick” by Rolling Stone. He sells out venues as a headliner from NY to LA, appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly and Michael and Jimmy Kimmel Live. He has also landed on the covers of Country Weekly, Pollstar and People magazine. Don’t miss your chance to see this chart-topping artist! For more information on Gary Allan, visit https://garyallan.com/.
WHO: GARY ALLAN SHOW DATE & TIME: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 @ 7:30 PM WHERE: RIALTO SQUARE THEATRE (JOLIET, IL) TICKET PRICES: $99.00, $69.00, $59.00, $49.00 (additional fees may apply)
Tickets are available online at rialtosquare.com or in person at the Rialto Square Theatre box office. The Rialto Square Theatre is located at 102 N. Chicago Street in Joliet. More info at: www.RialtoSquare.com
ABOUT RIALTO SQUARE THEATRE The Rialto Square Theatre, currently celebrating its 93 year in operation, leads a performing arts community partnership to enrich the quality of life by encouraging artistic and cultural development.
ABOUT MAMMOTH Mammoth is an event production company based out of Lawrence, KS that produces concerts & live events in the Midwest. With over 25 years of involvement in concert booking, promotions
and production, Mammoth’s events range from full scale festival, amphitheater and arena shows to small club venues.
ABOUT VENUWORKS VenuWorks provides customized management solutions for arenas, stadiums, theatres and convention centers throughout the country with services that include operations, catering, concessions, along with the booking and marketing of sports and entertainment events.