GARY ALLAN SAYS ‘I DO’

March 6, 2024 6:58AM CST
Gary Allan said “I do!” He married his longtime girlfriend, Molly Martin, in a private ceremony in Gallatin, Tn. They’ve been engaged for more than 2 years. The only ones attending were the officiant and a photographer.

Gary told People.com:  “We wanted something low-key that was representative of some of our favorite times together.

After the wedding, they ended the day with dinner and drinks with close friends. Gary said: “It could not have been a more perfect day!”
The wedding was held just north of Nashville, at the Sumner County mayor’s office, and officiated by Mayor John C. Isbell.

  • Gary released his first studio album, Used Heart for Sale, in 1996
  • He’s charted five #1 songs and 14 Top 10’s.

