GARY ALLAN SAYS ‘I DO’
March 6, 2024 6:58AM CST
Gary told People.com: “We wanted something low-key that was representative of some of our favorite times together.
After the wedding, they ended the day with dinner and drinks with close friends. Gary said: “It could not have been a more perfect day!”
The wedding was held just north of Nashville, at the Sumner County mayor’s office, and officiated by Mayor John C. Isbell.
SIDE NOTES
- Gary released his first studio album, Used Heart for Sale, in 1996
- He’s charted five #1 songs and 14 Top 10’s.
CHECK IT OUT
Country Singer Gary Allan Marries Longtime Love Molly Martin in ‘Low-Key’ Tennessee Ceremony (Exclusive) https://t.co/FsJudi7gWT
— People (@people) March 5, 2024