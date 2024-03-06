GARY ALLAN SAYS ‘I DO’

, in a private ceremony in Gallatin, Tn. They’ve been engaged for more than 2 years. The only ones attending were the officiant and a photographer.

Gary Allan said “I do!” He married his longtime girlfriend, Molly Martin , in a private ceremony in Gallatin, Tn. They’ve been engaged for more than 2 years. The only ones attending were the officiant and a photographer.

Gary told People.com: “We wanted something low-key that was representative of some of our favorite times together.

After the wedding, they ended the day with dinner and drinks with close friends. Gary said: “It could not have been a more perfect day!”

The wedding was held just north of Nashville, at the Sumner County mayor’s office, and officiated by Mayor John C. Isbell.

