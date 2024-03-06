Gary Allan Marries Molly Martin in a Spontaneous, Intimate Ceremony

Country singer Gary Allan and his fiancée, Molly Martin, got married in a spontaneous ceremony, last month. It was at the Sumner County mayor’s office in Gallatin, Tennessee, on February 5th.

The couple decided it was time to tie the knot. So they opted for a low-key celebration with only the officiant, Mayor John C. Isbell, and a photographer present.

Allan and Martin plan to have a bigger celebration, later, but they are currently enjoying life as husband and wife.

The couple’s wedding attire included a classic Yves Saint Laurent gown for Martin, and a black Roberto Cavelli suit for Allan.

Did you know that Allan is a skilled jeweler, who designed and created her ring?

Allan, who has been married three times before, shared the news of his engagement with fans in December 2021.

Is your family mad that you opted for a small wedding instead of a big one? Share your story.