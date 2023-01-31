98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Garth’s getting ready to feed his Friends at his new Nashville honky tonk

January 31, 2023 10:54AM CST
Share
Garth’s getting ready to feed his Friends at his new Nashville honky tonk

ABC/Lou Rocco

Right now, the future location of Garth Brooks‘ Friends in Low Places honky-tonk is simply a souvenir shop that sells memorabilia from the superstar and his wife, Trisha Yearwood. But the kitchen seems to be getting closer to opening, he shared on Monday night’s edition of Inside Studio G

“Get ready! The first round of menus came out just last week,” Garth revealed. “The whole eatin’ thing’s what it’s all about! Got a lot of good options.”

He also reminded folks to bring their good vibes when they come visit the spot along the famous Nashville strip known as Lower Broadway.

“We’re getting that place lined up for people who like to eat [and] drink. Hopefully what we’re getting the place lined up for [is] people who like to come there and have fun and treat other people with respect while they’re doing it,” he added. “This oughta be pretty cool.”

If you want to be among the first to know what’s happening with Garth’s new Music City honky-tonk, you can sign up for updates at FriendsBarNashville.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Stores Get Us to Buy MORE than We Should
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are You Too Old to Shovel Snow?

Recent Posts