Garth says Notre Dame Concert ” the last time that you will see this band in this configuration”.

Garth Brooks talked about the upcoming Notre Dame concert that will be held on Saturday, October 20th at 7 p.m. ET. Garth’s will be the first-ever concert event at Notre Dame. During the press conference, Garth told reporters that the Notre Dame show will represent the beginning and the end of touring as he and his band have known it. “I will tell you this . . . This will be the most focused on the music. It’s gonna be a very emotional night for us. In Nashville we made the statement that the circle will complete itself. There’ll be ends and new beginnings here, and Notre Dame is the perfect blueprint for us. It will launch what we will announce the night that we’re here to play the concert. We’ll announce what Notre Dame is the blueprint for, so we’re real excited about the future, excited that this is the place that you start with because this is the top, so our circle’s end with be the last time that you will see this band in this configuration, so it’s gonna be a real emotional night for all of us.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 14th at 10 a.m. ET at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or either Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000.

Garth Brooks also officially announced some news about his new album called Triple Live, is a three-disc project featuring 26 songs, and while he still hasn’t revealed a release date, he said that a limited number of Triple Live albums would be available to download for free last night with a special download code on Garth’s Facebook page, exclusively through Ticketmaster. Garth calls the free download the “fan-mix” because the sound mix allows the listener to choose how it’s heard. By adjusting speaker or headphone settings, fans can either sit in the middle of thousands of voices singing every word or be right up on stage, hearing the concert the way the band does.

The songs were recorded over the 3.5 years the Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood was on the road, dating back to 2014.

