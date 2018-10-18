Garth Giving Notre Dame Students a Free Show, Saturday’s Show will be a CBS Special this Fall

Garth Brooks is adding even more excitement to his massive upcoming show at the University of Notre Dame on Oct. 20. The superstar has announced that he’s hosting a soundcheck on the Friday before his history-making performance that students of the university will be able to attend for free.

Faculty and staff will have the option to buy tickets to the soundcheck, with all of the proceeds going toward a scholarship program. Here’s More on the ND Student free show from Taste of Country.

Garth announced yesterday that this Saturday’s October 20 show at the Notre Dame will filmed as a TV Special to air on CBS on Dec. 2 at 7pm.