Garth Gears Up for Anthology Release, Garth-Tober Continues!

Garth Brooks will make history on October 20 when he takes the stage at Indiana’s sold out, Notre Dame Stadium. In the meantime, he’s been working on releasing his next Anthology collection. Part III will be out November 20. Garth tells us “Anthology III. The first one was the first five years. So, Anthology III and Anthology I will be available this Christmas, which…I love the Anthology staying together like that. We ended the three-and-a-half year tour…and we knew Triple Live was going to be coming out…Triple Live is in the Live Anthology…so we just went straight to it. Anthology II is the back half of the ‘90s kind of thing. It’s either the next one or the one right after.”

Anthology III: The 5 CDs contain 52 live recordings, including the new live album, Triple Live. Part I, The First Five Years was a detailed look at the first five years of Garth’s career.

Don’t forget Garth-Tober continues thru October 17th on 98.3 WCCQ. Every time you hear a GARTH BROOKS song on 98.3 WCCQ, tell us what time you heard it. Each time you register it’s another chance to win tickets to his show Saturday October 20th @ Notre Dame Stadium. When you hear a Garth song, log on to wccq.com/garth to register to win tickets. Russell Hattix of Morris was our first Garth-Tober ticket winner. Another winner will be picked in the next couple of days, with another next week.