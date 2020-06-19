Garth Drive-In Show Tickets Include Locations in Bridgeview, McHenry, Elgin & Valparaiso (On Sale Today @ 11am)
Roy Gregory received this note from the promoter this morning:
The ONLY Way to Buy:
GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET PRICES: $100 PER CAR/TRUCK ALL INCLUSIVE
*each person must have seatbelt
Limited Availability!!
RAIN OR SHINE
FANS ARE ENCOURAGED TO JOIN THE WAITING ROOM AT www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
STARTING 1 HOUR BEFORE SALE IN ALL TIME ZONES
Go to ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
- Select your theater location
- Enter the waiting room beginning 1 hour before sale!
Garth Brooks wants to bring live music back and let fans remain socially distant at the same time.
Brooks will perform a live concert Saturday June 27th that will be available for 300 drive-in theaters in North America to screen.
In a statement, Brooks said, “I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it.”
Tickets will cost $100 per truck or car, with no limit on how many people can occupy each vehicle. Brooks says there will only be 250-300 tickets available per drive-in. “This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”
Here are the 4 area Drive-Ins will carry the concert, but more are being added everyday.
McHenry Outdoor Theater
1510 N. Chapel Hill Rd., McHenry, IL, 60051
Chicago Drive-In Theaters
7000 S Harlem Ave , Bridgeview, IL, 60455
Elgin Cinema
111 South Randall Road, Elgin, IL, 60123
49’er Drive-in Theatre
675 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso, IN, 46383
Tickets for Brooks’ drive-in concert will go on sale on TODAY June 19 at 11AM CT via TICKETMASTER.