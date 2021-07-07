Garth Brooks Working On “Pretty Cool” Opportunity For Fans At His Stadium Shows

Garth Brooks is gearing up for a return to the stage this Saturday in Las Vegas. Garth is set to perform at Allegiant Stadium and has a “pretty cool” opportunity for fans. Garth shared the exciting news during Monday evening’s episode of “Inside Studio G” that he had been on the phone with venues trying to set up a cool experience for fans who bought tickets in the upper deck. “…gonna do something special for the upper-deckers,” Garth said. “How do they get to see what the show looks like from down on the floor? Maybe your upper deck ticket gets you into soundcheck the night before down on the floor so you can see it from the floor.” Brooks also said he’s working on opening up more seats for the sold-out Vegas show and he promises that it’ll be a memorable show for the fans. “My plan is for you guys to crawl out of Vegas. I really want to hit it…” Are you planning on going to see Garth in Vegas this Saturday?
