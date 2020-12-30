      Weather Alert

Garth Brooks 'What A Year '

Dec 30, 2020 @ 5:28am
This year has been a start and stop year for touring. Garth Brooks knows that first hand. Originally he kept rescheduling dates and pushing them to later in the year and then finally decided to wait. Here’s what Garth had to say about 2020:


On Garth’s website, he’s selling inspirational T-shirts that read: “Love… will not be cancelled.”
Proceeds benefit Garth’s Teammates For Kids Child Life Zone Network.
According to his website his show February 27 in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium is still scheduled.

Garth Brooks Teammates For Kids Child Life Zone Network
