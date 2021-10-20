Garth Brooks Wants to Find a Good Samaritan Who’s a Philadelphia Eagles Fan  

A video of a Philadelphia Eagles fan has gone viral; after the fan caught a game ball and gave it to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan.
Helping the video gain traction is country music heavyweight, Garth Brooks – He is on the hunt to find the good Samaritan.
Garth tweeted the video with a caption which reads: “Let’s see the power of @twitter! Can someone help me find this guy…the world needs more people like this -> This @eagles fan made sure to give the ball to the @buccaneers fan! Tweet me if you know him!!!! This is AWESOME!!!! love, g (video @NFL)“
If you were to catch a game ball, would you give it to a fan of the opposing team?