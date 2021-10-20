      Weather Alert

Garth Brooks Wants to Find a Good Samaritan Who’s a Philadelphia Eagles Fan  

Oct 20, 2021 @ 10:15am

A video of a Philadelphia Eagles fan has gone viral; after the fan caught a game ball and gave it to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan.

Helping the video gain traction is country music heavyweight, Garth Brooks – He is on the hunt to find the good Samaritan.

Garth tweeted the video with a caption which reads:  “Let’s see the power of @twitter! Can someone help me find this guy…the world needs more people like this -&gt; This @eagles fan made sure to give the ball to the @buccaneers fan!  Tweet me if you know him!!!! This is AWESOME!!!! love, g  (video @NFL)

If you were to catch a game ball, would you give it to a fan of the opposing team?

