      Weather Alert

Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Surprise With Soaring Performance Of “Shallow”

Jul 13, 2021 @ 6:21am
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

At Las Vegas Stadium Concert Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood made their first live concert post-pandemic a memorable one with a surprise performance of their rendition of “Shallow.” The couple came together at the sold-out Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV for the stellar performance, with Yearwood emerging from beneath the stage while belting out powerful vocals.  “I don’t think I’ll ever meet the ground again! Las Vegas, thank you! Xo” Yearwood captioned a video of the performance to her Instagram.  Garth and Trisha’s version of “Shallow” appears on Brooks’s “FUN” album and will also be added to Trisha’s upcoming, “Every Girl (Deluxe)” album.

 

Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
An idea who's time has come!
Win a 4 Pack of Tickets to the Joliet Slammers!
Oreo Unveils Fall Flavors in the Summer?
Where Can You Find The Best Pizza In America?  (Hint: It's Not NYC Or Chicago)
Connect With Us Listen To Us On