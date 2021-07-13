Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Surprise With Soaring Performance Of “Shallow”

At Las Vegas Stadium Concert Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood made their first live concert post-pandemic a memorable one with a surprise performance of their rendition of “Shallow.” The couple came together at the sold-out Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV for the stellar performance, with Yearwood emerging from beneath the stage while belting out powerful vocals. “I don’t think I’ll ever meet the ground again! Las Vegas, thank you! Xo” Yearwood captioned a video of the performance to her Instagram. Garth and Trisha’s version of “Shallow” appears on Brooks’s “FUN” album and will also be added to Trisha’s upcoming, “Every Girl (Deluxe)” album.