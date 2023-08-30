98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Garth Brooks + Trisha Yearwood share their “secret to a happy marriage”

August 30, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood recently appeared via video on ABC’s Good Morning America to share marriage advice with GMA‘s Robin Roberts, who’ll be marrying her fiancée, Amber Laign, soon.

“One of you has to be f****** miserable,” Garth says. “That’s right, and I am not happy,” Trisha swiftly responds in agreement as they both break out in laughter.

“Never go to bed mad at each other,” Garth continues before Trisha interjects in jest to ask if he Googled that.

The couple then hit pause on their banter to offer a heartwarming piece of advice.

“You want to know the secret to a happy marriage? Marry your best friend,” they share.

You can watch the video in full now at goodmorningamerica.com.

