Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Holiday Special To Air On CBS This Sunday
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s highly-anticipated holiday special airs on CBS this weekend. “Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” will air on Sunday, December 20th. It follows the couple’s concert special that aired on CBS earlier this year, “Garth & Trisha: Live by Request.” The one-hour special Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event will broadcast live on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 Central on CBS
Check out an interview done by Garth & Trisha talking about this weekend’s concert from Good Morning Sacramento.