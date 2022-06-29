GARTH BROOKS TO RECEIVE KRIS KRISTOFFERSON LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Garth Brooks will receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 5th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards, taking place on September 20th at the Ryman Auditorium. He is only the fourth person to receive the honor, following Willie Nelson in 2013, Bill Anderson in 2018, and, most recently, Loretta Lynn in 2019.
Garth said, “When they name awards after artists, that award takes on an even greater meaning. Kristofferson is known as the songwriter’s songwriter…and he should be. The honor is the name on the award and the names who have received it. My hope is that through time, the Garth Brooks name is worthy of such an honor. This is going to be a cool night.”
Ticket information will be released in the near future.
