Garth Brooks to Narrate, Produce New National Geographic Series
August 10, 2022 1:18PM CDT
Garth Brooks is set to narrate – and executive produce – National Geographic‘s upcoming docuseries, America’s National Parks.
The show will air over the course of five consecutive nights beginning on Monday, August 29th at 8 p.m. [9 p.m. ET], according to theboot.com.
Each episode will spotlight a different park, including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Big Bend, Badlands and Hawai’i Volcanoes.
All five episodes of America’s National Parks will be available to stream on Disney+, beginning August 31st.
Each episode of America’s National Parks will feature opening remarks from First Lady Jill Biden.