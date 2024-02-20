Garth Brooks To Make Big Announcement Tonight

On his weekly web show “Inside Studio G,” Garth Brooks will make a big announcement tonight (February 20) at 7 pm ET.

Fans can pre-register on his website to ask questions during the broadcast. The usual Monday was moved this week due to President’s Day.

Garth has declared that 2024 will be his busiest year, and tonight, he will explain why. Brooks stated: “You know the question I’m getting? It’s people going, ‘Hey – if this is the busiest year, what’re you doing?’ The problem is, you can’t announce anything until it’s right on your doorstep! When is the announcement? It’s coming quickly!!”

What do you think is Garth’s big news?