Garth Brooks To Host Show Friday on WCCQ
Getty Images
Garth Brooks is dropping two new albums this week and WCCQ is letting Garth take over the airwaves. ‘Fun’ features 14 tracks, including Garth’s recent hits, “All Day Long,” “That’s What Cowboys Do” and “Dive Bar.” ‘Triple Live Deluxe’ feature 30 songs from Garth’s recent World and Stadium tours. Both albums drop tomorrow, November 20th.
In honor of these 2 releases, Garth Brooks will be taking over the airwaves tomorrow Friday from 9am-10am.
WCCQ listeners will get an unprecedented look “backstage and behind the scenes” via personal insights and reflections from the seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year. Garth shares what the concert experience is like through his eyes – when he’s onstage, backstage before and after a show, and as he recounts some monumental concert moments.
Garth Brooks backstage & Behind the Scenes will air tomorrow 11/20 at 9am and again on Friday November 27th @ 3pm.