Garth Brooks To Host Concert At 300 Drive-In Theaters Including 2 in our Area
Garth Brooks wants to bring live music back and let fans remain socially distant at the same time.
Brooks will perform a live concert that will be available for 300 drive-in theaters in North America to screen.
In a statement, Brooks said, “I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it.”
Tickets will cost $100 per truck or car, with no limit on how many people can occupy each vehicle. Brooks says there will only be 250-300 tickets available per drive-in.
the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”
Two of the drive-ins that have tickets near us are in Earlville & McHenry:
Route 34 Drive-in
4468 E. 12th Rd.,
Earlville, IL, 60518
https://www.facebook.com/rt34di/
McHenry Indoor/Outdoor Theater
1510 N. Chapel Hill Rd.,
McHenry, IL, 60051
https://www.facebook.com/mchenryoutdoor/
The event will happen on Saturday, June 27th. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19th at 11AM via Ticketmaster.. You’ll be able to see if there is a drive-in nearby to watch the show.
https://www.encorelive.com/