Garth Brooks to headline the Mack, Jack & McConaughey 2023 gala for charity

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Garth Brooks is putting a headlining event for a charitable cause on the books for 2023.

The global superstar will be next year’s headliner for the Mack, Jack & McConaughey gala, an annual two-day event that raises funds for the charity’s mission of empowering children. The organization is a partnership between actor Matthew McConaughey, artist and songwriter Jack Ingram and legendary college football coach Mack Brown.

CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, just keep livin Foundation and The Rise School of Austin are this year’s beneficiaries. Their missions range from curing Duchenne muscular dystrophy to helping children of all learning styles and developmental backgrounds succeed at school.

The Mack, Jack & McConaughey fundraiser features a golf tournament, a fashion show and special in-the-round-style singer-songwriter show called Jack & Friends. The centerpiece of the event is the gala, which includes a red carpet, auction and, of course, a headlining performance from Garth.

The 2023 event will be held April 27-28 in Austin, Texas.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.