GARTH BROOKS TO HEADLINE THE FIRST BLACK FRIDAY AMAZON MUSIC LIVE SPECIAL

November 3, 2023 8:45AM CDT
Garth Brooks is scheduled to headline the first-ever Black Friday Amazon Music Live special on Nov. 24th.

Brooks’ performance will be livestreamed from the grand opening of his new downtown Nashville bar, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk.

According to Billboard, Prime Video and Twitch will air the concert beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 24th. The set will feature both his chart-topping hits and deep cuts from his discography, including music from his upcoming album Time Traveler, out Nov. 7.

