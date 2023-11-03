GARTH BROOKS TO HEADLINE THE FIRST BLACK FRIDAY AMAZON MUSIC LIVE SPECIAL

Garth Brooks is scheduled to headline the first-ever Black Friday Amazon Music Live special on Nov. 24th.

Brooks’ performance will be livestreamed from the grand opening of his new downtown Nashville bar, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk.

According to Billboard, Prime Video and Twitch will air the concert beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 24th. The set will feature both his chart-topping hits and deep cuts from his discography, including music from his upcoming album Time Traveler, out Nov. 7.