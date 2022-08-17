Garth Brooks to give the first concert at newly opened Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, a newly constructed venue at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks of Missouri, is opening with a bang: Garth Brooks will perform the arena’s first concert.

The event will take place October 1 at 7 p.m., embracing all the natural beauty that the venue boasts. Fans can look out at the nearby Table Rock Lake and Boston Mountains of Arkansas as they enjoy Garth’s performance.

Garth will head to the Ozarks after he wraps his Stadium Tour, which concludes with five sold-out dates at Dublin’s Croke Park stadium.

Tickets to Garth’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena show go on sale August 26. The surrounding land has been set aside in a not-for-profit foundation, so sales will go toward conservation efforts on the land.

As he’s done for his Stadium Tour shows, Garth is keeping the ticket price for his upcoming concert under $100. Tickets go for $98.95, all inclusive.

