GARTH BROOKS TELLS THE BACK STORY OF ‘RODEO MAN’

Garth Brooks has another #1 hit with “Rodeo Man,” it’s from his new album, Time Traveler. He wrote it with a couple of good friends… including Ronnie Dunn and says it all started with a text. Garth tells us more:

“We’ve become texting buddies, Ronnie and I have. And a kind of a friend that was the bridge of ours was Rob Hajacos. Rob Hajacos played fiddle on everything we ever did, [and] played everything that Brooks and Dunn ever did. And so, through Rob, we became buddies. And text[ed] me a song called ‘Rodeo Man’ that he was working on. I just text[ed] back one word. ‘Smash.’ And then I tried to figure out some way to get my foot in the door, and he said, ‘Sure – go ahead and take a shot at it!’ And then what we ended up doing was marrying the two performances.”