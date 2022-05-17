      Weather Alert

Garth Brooks Talks About His New Nashville Bar!

May 17, 2022 @ 5:05pm

Garth Brooks tells Whiskey Riff that he knows what he wants his new Nashville bar to look and sound like. “I’d love it to be a classic honky tonk. Cause country music to me has been so good to me. And I want to hear, on lower Broadway in 2022, I want to hear King George coming out of that honky tonk. I want to hear Haggard coming out of that honky tonk. And I don’t think that’s impossible to ask. But I also think you can play Luke Bryan in there, I think you can play Chesney in there, I think you can play Yearwood, McEntire, Dolly with the new group too, the Ashleys. What’s coming out of those speakers… undeniably country music. So that’s what I’m hoping, I’m hoping this place is a thumpin’ place that always looks like something is going crazy in there. I like that. But when you walk in, I hope it’s country music that you hear.”

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Bet You Didn't Know Kissing Could Do All THIS
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Make Your Desk a Healthier & More Comfortable Work Space
NAOMI JUDD'S PUBLIC MEMORIAL SERVICE TO AIR LIVE
DIERKS BENTLEY GETS VISIT FROM STANLEY CUP
'Baby NOT On Board' - Luke Combs' Says their Baby Boy Won't Be Invited on his Tour Bus
Connect With Us Listen To Us On