Garth Brooks Talks About His New Nashville Bar!

Garth Brooks tells Whiskey Riff that he knows what he wants his new Nashville bar to look and sound like. “I’d love it to be a classic honky tonk. Cause country music to me has been so good to me. And I want to hear, on lower Broadway in 2022, I want to hear King George coming out of that honky tonk. I want to hear Haggard coming out of that honky tonk. And I don’t think that’s impossible to ask. But I also think you can play Luke Bryan in there, I think you can play Chesney in there, I think you can play Yearwood, McEntire, Dolly with the new group too, the Ashleys. What’s coming out of those speakers… undeniably country music. So that’s what I’m hoping, I’m hoping this place is a thumpin’ place that always looks like something is going crazy in there. I like that. But when you walk in, I hope it’s country music that you hear.”