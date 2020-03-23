      Weather Alert

Garth Brooks Taking Requests for Free Instagram Show Tonight

Mar 23, 2020 @ 7:41am
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country super star Garth Brooks is accepting fans’ song requests for his virtual concert #StudioG, which is scheduled to stream tonight. Brooks is one of dozens of musicians who are using social media to stage performances from their homes and studios. The idea is to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus scare. Fans can submit their song requests to Brooks’s Instagram account. To make a request use the hashtag #GarthRequestLive

TAGS
Garth Brooks
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Country Dancing
Local Bands