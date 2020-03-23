Garth Brooks Taking Requests for Free Instagram Show Tonight
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Country super star Garth Brooks is accepting fans’ song requests for his virtual concert #StudioG, which is scheduled to stream tonight. Brooks is one of dozens of musicians who are using social media to stage performances from their homes and studios. The idea is to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus scare. Fans can submit their song requests to Brooks’s Instagram account. To make a request use the hashtag #GarthRequestLive