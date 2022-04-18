GARTH BROOKS TAKES OVER NASHVILLE

Garth Brooks did a re-do and then some over the weekend, performing two shows at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. Saturday’s (April 16th) show was to make up for his July 2021 concert which had to be canceled before he took the stage due to severe weather. Garth later added a second show on Friday (April 15th).
Billboard reports Garth told the crowd on Saturday, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the second chance at a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We can’t thank you enough for coming back…we came to have some fun and raise some hell!”
The shows included music from Chase Rice as well as Garth’s fellow Grand Ole Opry members Chris Young, Trisha Yearwood, Lauren Alaina, Larry Gatlin and Jeannie Seely.
Before his Nissan Stadium performance on Friday, Garth told reporters at a press conference that the name of his new Nashville bar will be Friends In Low Places. The venue is located on the city’s famed Lower Broadway area. Garth said, “They keep asking me what I want, I want the Chick-fil-A of honky tonks . . . I want a place that’s just safe. That feels good. I’d love it to just be a classic honky tonk.” No opening date has yet been announced.
