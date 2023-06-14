Garth Brooks Shares Funny Story About Dolly Parton To Kelly Clarkson

On May 11, 2023, Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton co-hosted the ACM Awards for the first time ever. Brooks recently spoke with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed a hilarious behind-the-scenes tale about their hosting duties.

Brooks said about being intimidated by Parton, “[Dolly’s] all of 4 foot 11, and she looks like she’s 8 feet tall when you meet her.”

In the picture, Brooks is positioned behind Parton, and they both appear to be laughing heartily. Brooks recalls a humorous photo shoot incident that helped the two of them get along and reassures Clarkson that the laughter was genuine.

He continued, “She turns like this, and then she grabs both of my hands tells me to place them here.”

When Parton requested him to put his arms around her, according to Brooks, he responded, “No, I can’t,” and the two erupted into a raucous laugh.

