98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Garth Brooks Sets Opening Date for his Bar-Venue ‘FiLP’ in Nashville

February 21, 2024 11:30AM CST
Share
Garth Brooks Sets Opening Date for his Bar-Venue ‘FiLP’ in Nashville
Garth Brooks Blake Shelton – Dive Bar Tour 2019

Garth Brooks has announced his bar’s official grand opening date.

The Friends in Low Places (FiLP) Honky Tonk Bar and Grill will open on March 7.

It’s true, part of the four-story building has been open for several months and the bar, well, right now, it’s only open on the weekends.  The menu is created, in part, by Mrs. Brooks…  Trisha Yearwood is the author of several cookbooks and star of cooking shows.

We can’t wait to open in the Neon Neighborhood!  Thank You Music City!” said Garth, in an Instagram post.

Unlike other bars in the “Neon Neighborhood,” Garth’s new spot will close at 2 a.m., unlike the 3 a.m. time for other bars.  And, as I recall from my visit there, in December of 2023, it’s bright blue; and it’s right next to the police station.

What are the top three bars in Nashville?

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover your Relationship after an Affair - Here's How
2

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Tap-to-Pay Could Tap You Out
4

TOBY KEITH FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ANNOUNCED
5

TOBY KEITH SURPASSSES TAYLOR SWIFT

Recent Posts