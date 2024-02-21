Garth Brooks Sets Opening Date for his Bar-Venue ‘FiLP’ in Nashville

Garth Brooks has announced his bar’s official grand opening date.

The Friends in Low Places (FiLP) Honky Tonk Bar and Grill will open on March 7.

It’s true, part of the four-story building has been open for several months and the bar, well, right now, it’s only open on the weekends. The menu is created, in part, by Mrs. Brooks… Trisha Yearwood is the author of several cookbooks and star of cooking shows.

“We can’t wait to open in the Neon Neighborhood! Thank You Music City!” said Garth, in an Instagram post.

Unlike other bars in the “Neon Neighborhood,” Garth’s new spot will close at 2 a.m., unlike the 3 a.m. time for other bars. And, as I recall from my visit there, in December of 2023, it’s bright blue; and it’s right next to the police station.

