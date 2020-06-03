Garth Brooks Says Things Will Get Better, Because There Are More Good People Than Bad

When GARTH BROOKS talks, people listen. And that’s a good thing because he’s the kind of person we need to hear from during times like these.
He told a story on Monday’s episode of “Inside Studio G” about his wife Trisha Yearwood saying she was feeling like the whole world is burning. Yeah, she’s not alone, that’s for sure. But Garth, the eternal optimist, doesn’t see it that way.
Quote, “I said, ‘The world isn’t burning. And the reason why is because there [are] a lot more people that believe in loving one another than they believe in burning the world.’ So just believe that the person next to you is a good person.
“We’ll get through this. Keep the passion, not the knee jerk reaction. Stay steady stay true. It’s the truth that we’re looking for and the truth is what we’ll find.”
Somebody also brought up his 1992 hit “We Shall Be Free,” which is one of those “unity among the human race” songs. It made him think of this quote, “The greatest weapon known to man is love.”