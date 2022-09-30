Garth Brooks Says ‘Ireland Is Ahead Of Us All’ As He Reflects On Croke Park Triumph

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Following his series of five concerts at Croke Park earlier this month, Garth Brooks praised Ireland and the Irish people during his recent Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G.

“They’re ahead of all of us. Ireland is ahead of all of us. Some countries are ahead in technology, some countries are ahead in industry, some countries are ahead in their laws defending freedom and the military,” said Garth.

“Ireland is ahead of all of us in loving one another. They just are. They treat each other really, really good.” He added: “Thank you to all the Irish fans who took the American fans in like they were neighbors!”