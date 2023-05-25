Garth Brooks Says He Gets ‘Nervous’ Before Every Vegas Show

Garth Brooks has officially kicked off his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Although Brooks is a country titan and seasoned performer, he says Sin City gives him pre-show jitters.

“Here, it’s sucked back around. You want people to feel there with you. You want people to be thinking about their own lives when they are istening to you.”

“You get nervous all the time,” the vocalist pointed out. “You don’t want to disappoint anybody, right?” This is far from the first time Brooks has vocalized his small dose of stage fright. In 2016 he admitted that “staying busy” is a vital part of his show day ritual.

