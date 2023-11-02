Garth Brooks + Ronnie Dunn plot return to radio with “Rodeo Man”

Miss hearing ’90s country legends Garth Brooks and Brooks & Dunn‘s Ronnie Dunn on radio? Good news, they’re making their return soon.

Garth and Ronnie have teamed up for their new single, “Rodeo Man,” and it’s slated to drop Monday, November 6. It’ll arrive via a world premiere on country radio, and Amazon will be the only digital retailer and streaming service where you can get and hear the track.

The Ronnie and Phil O’Donnell-penned song is described in a press release as one that’ll take listeners “for a wild ride with a buckin’ groove and cowboy lyrics.” It also adds that the pairing of both icons is “a match made in ‘90s Country heaven and feels like reuniting with an old friend.”

“Rodeo Man” is the lead single off Garth’s forthcoming album, Time Traveler. The 10-track record is part of Garth’s seven-disc box set, The Limited Series, which will also include Man Against Machine, Gunslinger, Fun and the three-disc Triple Live.

The Limited Series releases exclusively at Bass Pro Shops on November 7 and is available for preorder now. Orders purchased online will ship in mid-November.

Coming up, Garth’s long-awaited Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk will officially open its doors on Black Friday (November 24) with a same-day Dive-Bar kickoff concert.

