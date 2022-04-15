      Weather Alert

Garth Brooks Reveals his Favorite Song to Perform on Tour

Apr 15, 2022 @ 10:00am

As one of the biggest names in Country music, Garth Brooks offers tens of songs which are fan favorites…  But which one is Brooks’ favorite song to perform on stage?

Callin’ Baton Rouge,” is a song which was re-recorded for his 1993 album “In Pieces.”

Brooks says:  “Once you introduce it, the crowd goes to a place they’ve never been all night. And it’s your job as an entertainer to never let them come back down.”

Garth is about to embark on his stadium tour, and kick it off April 15th, from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

TAGS
#1993 #Callin'BatonRouge #FavoriteSong #GarthBrooks #InPieces
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
Win Jessie James Decker Tickets
Get in Your Garden - You'll Get as Healthy as If You Started Running or Cycling
Easter Survey!
NEW TO STREAMING FRIDAY!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On