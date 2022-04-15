Garth Brooks Reveals his Favorite Song to Perform on Tour

As one of the biggest names in Country music, Garth Brooks offers tens of songs which are fan favorites… But which one is Brooks’ favorite song to perform on stage?
“Callin’ Baton Rouge,” is a song which was re-recorded for his 1993 album “In Pieces.”
Brooks says: “Once you introduce it, the crowd goes to a place they’ve never been all night. And it’s your job as an entertainer to never let them come back down.”
Garth is about to embark on his stadium tour, and kick it off April 15th, from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.