      Weather Alert

GARTH BROOKS RETURNS TO NOTRE DAME STADIUM

Feb 17, 2022 @ 8:30am

Garth Brooks will return to Notre Dame Stadium, for a second show at the venue, on Saturday, May 7th.  Garth kicked off his Stadium Tour at Notre Dame Stadium more than three years ago.

When he played that venue in 2018, Garth said that’s where he would also wrap up this tour.  He explains:

“The truth is, there is something incredibly special about Notre Dame.  And these people sat through snow.  They sang like it was perfect weather outside.  They were fabulous.  These people gave you the courage to take the first step.  It would make sense to come back, and I look forward to completing that promise.”

Tickets to the Notre Dame show will be on sale on Friday, February 25th at 9 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.

CHECK IT OUT

TAGS
#Bossman #WCCQ #GarthBrooks #LiveCountryMusic #NotreDame
Popular Posts
EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat
SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine’s Day DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy and Economical
Zac Brown Band: 'Countin' Down The Days' To Hitting The Road
Cody Johnson Talks Love!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On