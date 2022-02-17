GARTH BROOKS RETURNS TO NOTRE DAME STADIUM

Garth Brooks will return to Notre Dame Stadium, for a second show at the venue, on Saturday, May 7th. Garth kicked off his Stadium Tour at Notre Dame Stadium more than three years ago.
When he played that venue in 2018, Garth said that’s where he would also wrap up this tour. He explains:
“The truth is, there is something incredibly special about Notre Dame. And these people sat through snow. They sang like it was perfect weather outside. They were fabulous. These people gave you the courage to take the first step. It would make sense to come back, and I look forward to completing that promise.”
Tickets to the Notre Dame show will be on sale on Friday, February 25th at 9 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.
ANNOUNCING: Garth Brooks Returns to @NotreDame Stadium May 7th, 7:00 PM
Tickets ON SALE Friday, February 25th, 10AM ET – Team Garth pic.twitter.com/prafHracQj
— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) February 16, 2022
